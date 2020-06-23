841 S IVY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled 2BR/ 2BA duplex in a beautiful and historic, Alcova Heights neighborhood located off of Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Rd. Single Metro and ART Bus Service to Pentagon, Pentagon City, Ballston, and direct Metro buses to Downtown DC (16X and 16Y lines). Close proximity to Fort Meyers, Pentagon (2.5 miles), 1 mile to Foreign Service Institute and National Guard Readiness Center. Duplex includes refinished driveway, redesigned kitchen with efficiency dishwasher, redesigned upstairs bathroom, open closet area in the main bedroom, newly refurbished basement (a perfect home office or a play room) with a second bathroom, and new washer/dryer. Landscaped yard in both front and large garden and storage shed in back. Pets case by case basis and small pets only.