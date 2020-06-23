All apartments in Arlington
841 S IVY STREET
841 S IVY STREET

841 South Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 South Ivy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 2BR/ 2BA duplex in a beautiful and historic, Alcova Heights neighborhood located off of Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Rd. Single Metro and ART Bus Service to Pentagon, Pentagon City, Ballston, and direct Metro buses to Downtown DC (16X and 16Y lines). Close proximity to Fort Meyers, Pentagon (2.5 miles), 1 mile to Foreign Service Institute and National Guard Readiness Center. Duplex includes refinished driveway, redesigned kitchen with efficiency dishwasher, redesigned upstairs bathroom, open closet area in the main bedroom, newly refurbished basement (a perfect home office or a play room) with a second bathroom, and new washer/dryer. Landscaped yard in both front and large garden and storage shed in back. Pets case by case basis and small pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 S IVY STREET have any available units?
841 S IVY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 S IVY STREET have?
Some of 841 S IVY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 S IVY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
841 S IVY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 S IVY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 S IVY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 841 S IVY STREET offer parking?
No, 841 S IVY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 841 S IVY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 S IVY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 S IVY STREET have a pool?
No, 841 S IVY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 841 S IVY STREET have accessible units?
No, 841 S IVY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 841 S IVY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 S IVY STREET has units with dishwashers.
