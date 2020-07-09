All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 825 12th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
825 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

825 12th Street South

825 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sorry, No Pets. No smoking inside.

Virginia Beach Luxury Townhouse in Salem - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , 2 stories
Cozy, Quiet, nice neighborhood.
Rent - $1,375,
Deposit- $1,500.
No credit check.
Proof of Income is required. Good rental history is required.
Accepting applications now - $35 application fee for each responsible over 18.

Spacious rooms,
Eat-in-Kitchen/ Dining Room
Laundry Room,
Central Heat and A/C, all electric, no gas.
Stainless steel appliances :
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Parking - Driveway ? 2 cars
Back Yard with fence ? Sorry, absolutely NO pets
Clean, very well maintained, new paint, ceramic tiles, new wood floors.

Schools:
Salem Middle,
Salem High,
Glenwood Elementary
Located just a short distance to most military bases in the area:
- Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex
- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek
- Joint Forces Staff College , Norfolk ? 1.4 mi, 4 min
- CNIC - Naval Station Norfolk, NSA ?Naval Support Activity Norfolk- Norfolk Navy Base-
- Hampton Inn Naval Base Norfolk
- NNSY ? Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, Portsmouth VA
- Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads
- NMCP - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex
- Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 12th Street South have any available units?
825 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 12th Street South have?
Some of 825 12th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
825 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 825 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 825 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 825 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 825 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 825 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 825 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 825 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 825 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 12th Street South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Westmont Gardens Apartments
3860 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University