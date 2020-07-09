825 12th Street South

Amenities

Sorry, No Pets. No smoking inside.



Virginia Beach Luxury Townhouse in Salem - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , 2 stories

Cozy, Quiet, nice neighborhood.

Rent - $1,375,

Deposit- $1,500.

No credit check.

Proof of Income is required. Good rental history is required.

Accepting applications now - $35 application fee for each responsible over 18.



Spacious rooms,

Eat-in-Kitchen/ Dining Room

Laundry Room,

Central Heat and A/C, all electric, no gas.

Stainless steel appliances :

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Parking - Driveway ? 2 cars

Back Yard with fence ? Sorry, absolutely NO pets

Clean, very well maintained, new paint, ceramic tiles, new wood floors.



Schools:

Salem Middle,

Salem High,

Glenwood Elementary

Located just a short distance to most military bases in the area:

- Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex

- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek

- Joint Forces Staff College , Norfolk ? 1.4 mi, 4 min

- CNIC - Naval Station Norfolk, NSA ?Naval Support Activity Norfolk- Norfolk Navy Base-

- Hampton Inn Naval Base Norfolk

- NNSY ? Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, Portsmouth VA

- Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads

- NMCP - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

- Joint Base Langley-Eustis