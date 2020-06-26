728 18TH STREET S

728 18th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202 Aurora Highlands
Amenities
garage
playground
elevator
tennis court
fireplace
Amazing home in Addison Heights neighborhood directly across form the tennis courts/ library/ soccer fields and playground. Blocks to Pentagon Metro and Mall. Oversized two-car garage and rough-in for elevator. Open Kitchen and den on the first level. Full suite in basement with separate kitchen and laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
