Arlington, VA
728 18TH STREET S
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

728 18TH STREET S

728 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

728 18th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

garage
playground
elevator
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Amazing home in Addison Heights neighborhood directly across form the tennis courts/ library/ soccer fields and playground. Blocks to Pentagon Metro and Mall. Oversized two-car garage and rough-in for elevator. Open Kitchen and den on the first level. Full suite in basement with separate kitchen and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 18TH STREET S have any available units?
728 18TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 18TH STREET S have?
Some of 728 18TH STREET S's amenities include garage, playground, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 18TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
728 18TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 18TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 728 18TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 728 18TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 728 18TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 728 18TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 18TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 18TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 728 18TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 728 18TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 728 18TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 728 18TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 18TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
