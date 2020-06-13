AL
white oak
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

236 Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1611 CARRIAGE HOUSE TERRACE
1611 Carriage House Terrace, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of White Oak
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
22 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #816
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1085 sqft
Awesome 2BD/2BA on the 8th Floor - Very nicely upgraded and updated condo with Hardwood and Granite, meticulous attention to the kitchens and bathroom renovations, balcony, close to Silver Spring, NIH, FDA, U of MD, DC - Community features designer

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2342 sqft
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1796 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1204 DOWNS DRIVE
1204 Downs Drive, Colesville, MD
Studio
$1,600
2087 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this serene lower level house space for rent along with fenced backyard. This rental includes 3 room,1 bathroom, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, sink, built in shelves ,, and All utilities are included, more.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Oakview
1 Unit Available
1202 Oakview Drive
1202 Oakview Drive, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,689
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1202 Oakview Drive in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2338 sqft
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
Results within 5 miles of White Oak
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,500
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,580
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1086 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,224
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
City GuideWhite OakWhite Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.
Moving to White Oak
Most of the population is young single folks and young families. Rents can get pricey here so make sure your bank account is in good shape before you begin your search for apartments to rent in White Oak. There is a reason why it’s expensive, however – it’s super safe and great for transportation to nearby attractions and entertainment. You'll want to be sure you have all your papers and resources ready before you go meet with your prospective landlord or broker. All the usual stuff is required – proof of income, ID, credit history, bank statements and so on. If you are coming to hunt for a job, you'll want to make sure you have a guarantor who can back you up on the lease – so it might be a good time to give mom or dad a call and see if they'll be willing to get your back. Set up a few appointments and scope out your options before you settle on one – a little extra time can ensure that you find the absolute perfect apartment to rent here!

Living in White Oak
As the town is so tiny, it is thought of as a neighborhood in and of itself. and there are many distinctions to be made geographically speaking. The White Oak Communities are located near Route 29, I-495 and a number of universities as well as the city of Washington, D.C., so it’s a great place to look for apartments to rent. From one bedroom apartments to three bedroom apartments, you can find whatever you are looking for and be living in close proximity to the city of D.C. It’s the perfect blend of peaceful suburbia and accessibility to great food, shopping and recreational activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in White Oak?
The average rent price for White Oak rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around White Oak?
Some of the colleges located in the White Oak area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Prince George's Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to White Oak?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White Oak from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

