708 S Arlington Mill Dr #301

Amenities
Rarely available 1BR condo w/large Private Terrace overlooking 4 Mile Run & W & OD trails - Rarely available condo w/large Private Terrace (12x16) overlooking 4 Mile Run & W & OD trails*Secluded Park-Like Setting, Sweeping Grounds & Mature Trees! Pool, bike room, & laundry room, New Community Center/Gym next door! Under 4 mi. to Pentagon & DC, Crystal City & Shirlington! Bus at corner/stores/shops at corner*Shows well*
*AVAIL NOW*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935
(RLNE5644633)