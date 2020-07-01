708 S Arlington Mill Dr #301

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bike storage

Rarely available 1BR condo w/large Private Terrace overlooking 4 Mile Run & W & OD trails - Rarely available condo w/large Private Terrace (12x16) overlooking 4 Mile Run & W & OD trails*Secluded Park-Like Setting, Sweeping Grounds & Mature Trees! Pool, bike room, & laundry room, New Community Center/Gym next door! Under 4 mi. to Pentagon & DC, Crystal City & Shirlington! Bus at corner/stores/shops at corner*Shows well*



*AVAIL NOW*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5644633)