Location

6548 35th Road North, Arlington, VA 22213
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom built home by Phoenix Homes in sought after Minor Hill neighborhood of North Arlington that has excellent proximity to Washington, DC, I 66, East Falls Church Metro, and is walking distance to multiple restaurants, convenience stores, dry cleaners, banks, a CVS pharmacy, and everything else one might need. Pull right into the spacious 2 car garage and enter to find gleaming hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen with granite island, and enormous family room. Step into the large private back yard and enjoy grilling and entertaining on the extensive professional hardscape that backs to Minor Hill Park and Sharp Park! Upstairs you will find an absolutely stunning master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with separate shower/Jacuzzi tub and dual vanities. Additionally, you will find 3 more large bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms. No convenience has been overlooked in the design of this home, it even has a washer / dryer on the main level AND a washer / dryer on the lower level of the walk out basement. Arlington County Public Schools boundary locator has this address serviced by the amazing and highly regarded schools Nottingham elementary, Williamsburg middle, and Yorktown High Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 35TH ROAD N have any available units?
6548 35TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 35TH ROAD N have?
Some of 6548 35TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 35TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
6548 35TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 35TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 6548 35TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6548 35TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 6548 35TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 6548 35TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6548 35TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 35TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 6548 35TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 6548 35TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 6548 35TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 35TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 35TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
