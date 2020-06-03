6548 35TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful custom built home by Phoenix Homes in sought after Minor Hill neighborhood of North Arlington that has excellent proximity to Washington, DC, I 66, East Falls Church Metro, and is walking distance to multiple restaurants, convenience stores, dry cleaners, banks, a CVS pharmacy, and everything else one might need. Pull right into the spacious 2 car garage and enter to find gleaming hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen with granite island, and enormous family room. Step into the large private back yard and enjoy grilling and entertaining on the extensive professional hardscape that backs to Minor Hill Park and Sharp Park! Upstairs you will find an absolutely stunning master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with separate shower/Jacuzzi tub and dual vanities. Additionally, you will find 3 more large bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms. No convenience has been overlooked in the design of this home, it even has a washer / dryer on the main level AND a washer / dryer on the lower level of the walk out basement. Arlington County Public Schools boundary locator has this address serviced by the amazing and highly regarded schools Nottingham elementary, Williamsburg middle, and Yorktown High Schools!