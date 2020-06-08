6501 16TH STREET N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities

Reduced Again Only Two Blocks from Metro with 2 parks behind it. Close to 66 mass transit shopping etc. Shows well. New HVAC 2018. Remodeled 2016 or 2017 Great location Bike path nearby. Hardwood floors and on one level. Granite countertop added in the master bath.New HVAC &Kitchen in 2017 Vacant. Work complete . New Granite countertop faucet & shower door . The stove is gas . On one level. Some storage in the attic. Will consider short term for an additional 100 per month 6 months plus. Last of the landscape work started should be finished next week. School bus stop across the street. Show and rent