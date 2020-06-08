All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

6501 16TH STREET N

6501 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6501 16th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Reduced Again Only Two Blocks from Metro with 2 parks behind it. Close to 66 mass transit shopping etc. Shows well. New HVAC 2018. Remodeled 2016 or 2017 Great location Bike path nearby. Hardwood floors and on one level. Granite countertop added in the master bath.New HVAC &Kitchen in 2017 Vacant. Work complete . New Granite countertop faucet & shower door . The stove is gas . On one level. Some storage in the attic. Will consider short term for an additional 100 per month 6 months plus. Last of the landscape work started should be finished next week. School bus stop across the street. Show and rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6501 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 6501 16TH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6501 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6501 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6501 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6501 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 16TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
