Amazing home in the heart of it all- Blocks to Metro, Restaurant Row, Reagan National Airport and parks. Lovely expansion on the main level lends space and comfort. Relax on the back deck overlooking a shaded play area for the kids to run and play. Don't forget the large walk-in closets and 3rd bonus level with full bathroom, very loft-like with an array of natural light coming in through the staircase windows and chandelier to match. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs allowed.