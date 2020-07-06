All apartments in Arlington
5811 20th Rd N

5811 20th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5811 20th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Classic Cottage with an abundance of space on 3 levels - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath cottage in Parkhurst subdivision of North Arlington. Dining room on first level, could be used as a fourth bedroom. Directly across the street from the neighborhood park and 3/10 of a mile to shopping and dining! One mile to East Falls Church Metro Station. Gas stove, washer & dryer. A great unfinished basement affords ample storage for many things. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3766562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 20th Rd N have any available units?
5811 20th Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5811 20th Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
5811 20th Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 20th Rd N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 20th Rd N is pet friendly.
Does 5811 20th Rd N offer parking?
No, 5811 20th Rd N does not offer parking.
Does 5811 20th Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 20th Rd N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 20th Rd N have a pool?
No, 5811 20th Rd N does not have a pool.
Does 5811 20th Rd N have accessible units?
No, 5811 20th Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 20th Rd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 20th Rd N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 20th Rd N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 20th Rd N does not have units with air conditioning.

