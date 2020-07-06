5811 20th Rd N

Amenities

Classic Cottage with an abundance of space on 3 levels - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath cottage in Parkhurst subdivision of North Arlington. Dining room on first level, could be used as a fourth bedroom. Directly across the street from the neighborhood park and 3/10 of a mile to shopping and dining! One mile to East Falls Church Metro Station. Gas stove, washer & dryer. A great unfinished basement affords ample storage for many things. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3766562)