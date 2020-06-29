All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

5724 4TH STREET N

5724 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5724 4th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath sun drenched detached single family with 2 car garge in North Arlington!! Come see this newly renovated house before it's gone! New carpets throughout the whole house! Fresh coat of paint! Updated kitchen & countertops! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level! 1 Bedroom + Den and full bath on the lower level! Sun drenched updated kitchen features Sparkling White Quartz counter tops! Detached 2 car garage featuring a long driveway for all your cars and extra storage items! Vacant and move in ready today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 4TH STREET N have any available units?
5724 4TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 4TH STREET N have?
Some of 5724 4TH STREET N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 4TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5724 4TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 4TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5724 4TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5724 4TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5724 4TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 5724 4TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 4TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 4TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5724 4TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5724 4TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5724 4TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 4TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5724 4TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
