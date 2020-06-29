5724 4TH STREET N

Amenities

Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath sun drenched detached single family with 2 car garge in North Arlington!! Come see this newly renovated house before it's gone! New carpets throughout the whole house! Fresh coat of paint! Updated kitchen & countertops! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level! 1 Bedroom + Den and full bath on the lower level! Sun drenched updated kitchen features Sparkling White Quartz counter tops! Detached 2 car garage featuring a long driveway for all your cars and extra storage items! Vacant and move in ready today!