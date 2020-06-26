5716 26TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub pet friendly

STUNNING STATELY LIGHT FILLED 3800 SQ. FT. PLUS LUXURY LIVING-BRICK & STONE COLONIAL IN SOUGHT AFTER YORKTOWN -COLUMNED FRONT PORCH-MASSIVE LIVING/GREAT ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING STONE SLATE HEARTH FIRE PLACE-EXQUISITE MASTER SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH- HEATED FLOOR & SPA SHOWER-SKYLITE-HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & VAULTED CEILINGS-TOP-OF-THE LINE WASHER DRYER ON BED LEVEL- FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE-OPEN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS-GAS COOKING- SUNLIT BONUS ROOMS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS- MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH-HUGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO ~ HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH AMPLE STORAGE-OFF STREET PARKING/DRIVE WAY FOR 3/4 CARS -LUSH LANDSCAPED GARDENS- FENCED IN REAR WITH RAP AROUND PATIO ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN & UPPER LEVELS ~ CUSTOM BUILT-INS ~ DUAL ZONE HVAC WITH NEW A/C UNIT-GREAT SCHOOLS- PET CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT (NO CATS).