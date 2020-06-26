All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5716 26TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5716 26TH STREET N
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

5716 26TH STREET N

5716 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5716 26th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
STUNNING STATELY LIGHT FILLED 3800 SQ. FT. PLUS LUXURY LIVING-BRICK & STONE COLONIAL IN SOUGHT AFTER YORKTOWN -COLUMNED FRONT PORCH-MASSIVE LIVING/GREAT ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING STONE SLATE HEARTH FIRE PLACE-EXQUISITE MASTER SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH- HEATED FLOOR & SPA SHOWER-SKYLITE-HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & VAULTED CEILINGS-TOP-OF-THE LINE WASHER DRYER ON BED LEVEL- FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE-OPEN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS-GAS COOKING- SUNLIT BONUS ROOMS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVELS- MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH-HUGE LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO ~ HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH AMPLE STORAGE-OFF STREET PARKING/DRIVE WAY FOR 3/4 CARS -LUSH LANDSCAPED GARDENS- FENCED IN REAR WITH RAP AROUND PATIO ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN & UPPER LEVELS ~ CUSTOM BUILT-INS ~ DUAL ZONE HVAC WITH NEW A/C UNIT-GREAT SCHOOLS- PET CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT (NO CATS).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 26TH STREET N have any available units?
5716 26TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 26TH STREET N have?
Some of 5716 26TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 26TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5716 26TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 26TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 26TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 5716 26TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5716 26TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 5716 26TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5716 26TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 26TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5716 26TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5716 26TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5716 26TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 26TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 26TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University