All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5627 8TH ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5627 8TH ST S
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

5627 8TH ST S

5627 8th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5627 8th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RENOVATED ARLINGTON DUPLEX CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO PENTAGON METRO BUS AND BALLSTON AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICES. UPDATE FEATURES INCLUDE NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW STOVE, NEW VANITY, NEW FLOOR IN UPPER LEVEL BATHROOM. GREAT FENCED YARD WITH DRIVE WAY FOR TWO CARS ,GAS HEAT, GAS HOT WATER HEATER HOT WATER AND SO MUCH MORE... OWNER WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG ONLY. Call for the link to apply on line. Income requirement is $72,000. Owner has a few reasonable requirements for new tenant: They are as follows:TENANTS TO PROVIDE AREA RUGS IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS.TENANTS TO PROVIDE COPY OF RENTER'S INSURANCE PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY.NO CAR MAINTENANCE IN DRIVEWAY . Thank you.TENANT TO REPLACE BATTERIES ON THERMOSTAT WHEN NECESSARY. New tenant must provide 45 days of notice to vacate the premises or provide landlord written notice of 30 days to continue renting month- to-month. Tenant is responsible for tune-up of lawnmower and must provide their own gasoline for lawnmower. Tenant must ensure lawnmower is covered in rain and snow weather to prolong the life of mower. Direct deposit will be use instead of mailing a check to landlord for rent. Any questions please do not hesitate to call.APPLY ONLINE AT : WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM/PAGES/HOMES-FOR-RENT. ADVISE LISING AGENT BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 8TH ST S have any available units?
5627 8TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 8TH ST S have?
Some of 5627 8TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 8TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
5627 8TH ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 8TH ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 8TH ST S is pet friendly.
Does 5627 8TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 5627 8TH ST S does offer parking.
Does 5627 8TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 8TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 8TH ST S have a pool?
No, 5627 8TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 5627 8TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 5627 8TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 8TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 8TH ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University