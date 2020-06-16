5627 8TH ST S

Amenities

RENOVATED ARLINGTON DUPLEX CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO PENTAGON METRO BUS AND BALLSTON AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICES. UPDATE FEATURES INCLUDE NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW STOVE, NEW VANITY, NEW FLOOR IN UPPER LEVEL BATHROOM. GREAT FENCED YARD WITH DRIVE WAY FOR TWO CARS ,GAS HEAT, GAS HOT WATER HEATER HOT WATER AND SO MUCH MORE... OWNER WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG ONLY. Call for the link to apply on line. Income requirement is $72,000. Owner has a few reasonable requirements for new tenant: They are as follows:TENANTS TO PROVIDE AREA RUGS IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS.TENANTS TO PROVIDE COPY OF RENTER'S INSURANCE PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY.NO CAR MAINTENANCE IN DRIVEWAY . Thank you.TENANT TO REPLACE BATTERIES ON THERMOSTAT WHEN NECESSARY. New tenant must provide 45 days of notice to vacate the premises or provide landlord written notice of 30 days to continue renting month- to-month. Tenant is responsible for tune-up of lawnmower and must provide their own gasoline for lawnmower. Tenant must ensure lawnmower is covered in rain and snow weather to prolong the life of mower. Direct deposit will be use instead of mailing a check to landlord for rent. Any questions please do not hesitate to call.APPLY ONLINE AT : WWW.LONGANDFOSTER.COM/PAGES/HOMES-FOR-RENT. ADVISE LISING AGENT BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.