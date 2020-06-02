All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

5565 COLUMBIA PIKE

5565 Columbia Pike · No Longer Available
Location

5565 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Unit has been remodeled recently and shows great!* New Kit w/Stainless Appliances ( New dishwasher ot be installed ) Cust cabs,Granite Tops in Kitchen & Bathroom! ------ New Trim and Crown Molding, New doors, Just freshly painted this week! Wood like Pergo HW floors!* Remodeled Bathroom w/Cust Tile!! ALL Utili included in LOW Condo Fee!*Newly Replaced Windows Too!* Secure Building just min from Balston Metro and HOT and Bustling Columbia Pike corridor!------Amazon HQ2 just down the street---Pentagon min away---DC, Old Town Alexandria ---MGM....Fantastic community and Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have any available units?
5565 COLUMBIA PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have?
Some of 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
5565 COLUMBIA PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE offer parking?
No, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have a pool?
No, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have accessible units?
No, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5565 COLUMBIA PIKE has units with dishwashers.
