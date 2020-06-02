5565 COLUMBIA PIKE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave

*Unit has been remodeled recently and shows great!* New Kit w/Stainless Appliances ( New dishwasher ot be installed ) Cust cabs,Granite Tops in Kitchen & Bathroom! ------ New Trim and Crown Molding, New doors, Just freshly painted this week! Wood like Pergo HW floors!* Remodeled Bathroom w/Cust Tile!! ALL Utili included in LOW Condo Fee!*Newly Replaced Windows Too!* Secure Building just min from Balston Metro and HOT and Bustling Columbia Pike corridor!------Amazon HQ2 just down the street---Pentagon min away---DC, Old Town Alexandria ---MGM....Fantastic community and Location!!