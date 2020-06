Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*Attn. Agents, Please -must text tenant at 703-347-5787 prior to going. Thank you* Exceptional value, 3BR-2BA in super neighborhood; Bright & airy w large rooms and lots of storage. Large deck of off updated kitchen; E. Falls Church METRO just over 1 mi . Short distance to Harrison Shopping Cntr, parks, bike path, Nottingham, W'sburg/Yortown. Showing time 9:30 - 4:30 weekdays; 1PM to 4PM weekends but do text tenants first. Thank you.