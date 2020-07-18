All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD

5412 Williamsburg Boulevard · (703) 224-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

5412 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
EVERYTHING YOU NEED is in this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler. The home is bright and airy throughout. The large living room features a brick wood-burning fireplace and huge windows. In keeping with the terrific flow of the house, the generous and open dining room is located right off the living room. The dining room leads to the kitchen - you~ll love the layout of this room - it is perfect for chefs or everyday cooks. There are three ample bedrooms on this level that are steps from all the rooms you~ll use every day. On the lowest level, there is a large finished basement with a great family room and den with endless possibilities for family fun - board games, TV watching, reading, or even a family dance party! Down the hall, you find a full bath and lots of storage down here and a door leading to the back yard. The location of this beautiful home is ideal-you~ll be moments away from shopping, dining, the W&OD bike trail, Ballston and EFC metro stops, and arteries leading to DC and Tyson~s Corner. Schools for this home are Discovery, Williamsburg, and Yorktown. Hurry up; this home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have any available units?
5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity