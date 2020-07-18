5412 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD

Amenities

EVERYTHING YOU NEED is in this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler. The home is bright and airy throughout. The large living room features a brick wood-burning fireplace and huge windows. In keeping with the terrific flow of the house, the generous and open dining room is located right off the living room. The dining room leads to the kitchen - you~ll love the layout of this room - it is perfect for chefs or everyday cooks. There are three ample bedrooms on this level that are steps from all the rooms you~ll use every day. On the lowest level, there is a large finished basement with a great family room and den with endless possibilities for family fun - board games, TV watching, reading, or even a family dance party! Down the hall, you find a full bath and lots of storage down here and a door leading to the back yard. The location of this beautiful home is ideal-you~ll be moments away from shopping, dining, the W&OD bike trail, Ballston and EFC metro stops, and arteries leading to DC and Tyson~s Corner. Schools for this home are Discovery, Williamsburg, and Yorktown. Hurry up; this home will not last!