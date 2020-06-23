5172 11th St S

Amenities
In the center of the action sits this lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home! Walk to Shirlington Nite Life and Columbia Pike's "International" restaurants and shops, ride the WOD bike trail, workout in Barcroft Fitness Center or picnic in 4 Mile Run park, all just down the hill. Easy commute anywhere!! Close to Crystal City and National Landing
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home
- Huge family room with Fireplace
- Buffet Kitchen
- Patio & deck
- Huge master suite with Plush carpet
- Wood burning Fireplace
- Large 11' walk-in closet, and sitting/office space
- Master Bath has 6' soaking tub and separate shower
- Fresh Paint, New Blinds, Refinished Hardwood floors
- Dishwasher in kitchen
- Full size washer and dryer
- Low utilities with 2 energy efficient Heat Pump/CAC systems and 2 Heatolator FP's
- Off street parking and mostly fenced yard
- Lawn Service included
EASY COMMUTE !!!!
50 yards to ART Bus to Balston Metro
2 Blocks to Express Metrobus to Pentagon and D.C.
Minutes to I-395, I-495, 15 minutes to DC
NO Smoking!
Pets OK on a case by case basis with $500 Refundable deposit
