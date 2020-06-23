5172 11th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the center of the action sits this lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home! Walk to Shirlington Nite Life and Columbia Pike's "International" restaurants and shops, ride the WOD bike trail, workout in Barcroft Fitness Center or picnic in 4 Mile Run park, all just down the hill. Easy commute anywhere!! Close to Crystal City and National Landing



Property Highlights:



- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home

- Huge family room with Fireplace

- Buffet Kitchen

- Patio & deck

- Huge master suite with Plush carpet

- Wood burning Fireplace

- Large 11' walk-in closet, and sitting/office space

- Master Bath has 6' soaking tub and separate shower

- Fresh Paint, New Blinds, Refinished Hardwood floors

- Dishwasher in kitchen

- Full size washer and dryer

- Low utilities with 2 energy efficient Heat Pump/CAC systems and 2 Heatolator FP's

- Off street parking and mostly fenced yard

- Lawn Service included



EASY COMMUTE !!!!

50 yards to ART Bus to Balston Metro

2 Blocks to Express Metrobus to Pentagon and D.C.

Minutes to I-395, I-495, 15 minutes to DC



NO Smoking!

Pets OK on a case by case basis with $500 Refundable deposit



(RLNE5112304)