5172 11th St S
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5172 11th St S

5172 11th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5172 11th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the center of the action sits this lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home! Walk to Shirlington Nite Life and Columbia Pike's "International" restaurants and shops, ride the WOD bike trail, workout in Barcroft Fitness Center or picnic in 4 Mile Run park, all just down the hill. Easy commute anywhere!! Close to Crystal City and National Landing

Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home
- Huge family room with Fireplace
- Buffet Kitchen
- Patio & deck
- Huge master suite with Plush carpet
- Wood burning Fireplace
- Large 11' walk-in closet, and sitting/office space
- Master Bath has 6' soaking tub and separate shower
- Fresh Paint, New Blinds, Refinished Hardwood floors
- Dishwasher in kitchen
- Full size washer and dryer
- Low utilities with 2 energy efficient Heat Pump/CAC systems and 2 Heatolator FP's
- Off street parking and mostly fenced yard
- Lawn Service included

EASY COMMUTE !!!!
50 yards to ART Bus to Balston Metro
2 Blocks to Express Metrobus to Pentagon and D.C.
Minutes to I-395, I-495, 15 minutes to DC

NO Smoking!
Pets OK on a case by case basis with $500 Refundable deposit

(RLNE5112304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

