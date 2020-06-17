5125 8th Rd N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick colonial tucked on a quiet street just steps to Arlington Traditional School, shopping and restaurants, and just nine blocks to the Ballston Metro and new Ballston Mall. This ideal central location in North Arlington provides an easy commute to downtown DC, Pentagon, or Tysons. The floor plan offers three bedroom on the upper level and on in the lower level, three spacious living areas on the main level including a living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, and a family room addition with 12 ft vaulted ceiling and skylights, and a large rec. room in the lower level. The attached 1 car garage adds off street parking. Central air and gas heat keeps you comfortable all year long. You will enjoy the large deck and spacious back yard for those BBQs.