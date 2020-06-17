All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5125 8th Rd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5125 8th Rd N
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

5125 8th Rd N

5125 8th Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5125 8th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick colonial tucked on a quiet street just steps to Arlington Traditional School, shopping and restaurants, and just nine blocks to the Ballston Metro and new Ballston Mall. This ideal central location in North Arlington provides an easy commute to downtown DC, Pentagon, or Tysons. The floor plan offers three bedroom on the upper level and on in the lower level, three spacious living areas on the main level including a living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, and a family room addition with 12 ft vaulted ceiling and skylights, and a large rec. room in the lower level. The attached 1 car garage adds off street parking. Central air and gas heat keeps you comfortable all year long. You will enjoy the large deck and spacious back yard for those BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 8th Rd N have any available units?
5125 8th Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 8th Rd N have?
Some of 5125 8th Rd N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 8th Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
5125 8th Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 8th Rd N pet-friendly?
No, 5125 8th Rd N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5125 8th Rd N offer parking?
Yes, 5125 8th Rd N offers parking.
Does 5125 8th Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 8th Rd N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 8th Rd N have a pool?
No, 5125 8th Rd N does not have a pool.
Does 5125 8th Rd N have accessible units?
No, 5125 8th Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 8th Rd N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 8th Rd N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University