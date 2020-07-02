5120 9Th St N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHORT TERM ONLY: 4BR, 3BA Bungalow in North Arlington! - *SHORT-TERM LEASE ONLY - avail through 7.31.20*4BR Expanded North Arlington home in the sought after neighborhood of Bluemont*Front porch with built-in benches welcomes you to charming, updated Bungalow*Main level features gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, fresh paint & 2 bedrooms + sun-filled, Light & Bright kitchen & living room with laundry off kitchen*Mster bath suite with claw-tub stand alone tub, granite vanity & frameless glass shower*Upstairs features fresh paint, 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms, new carpets*Deck off back shaded by beautiful crepe myrtle provides privacy, overlooking a level, fenced backyard*Driveway parking*0.8 miles to Ballston metro, 5 miles to the new amazon HQ2*Easy commute to Washington, Rosslyn-Ballston business corridor, Foreign Service Institute & Army Readiness Center, Fort Myer/Henderson Hall, Pentagon, Crystal & Pentagon Cities+ Reagan Airport*Good reverse commute to Tysons & Dulles Tech Corridor*Near tons of restaurants, shops, parks, bikepath & major highways*McKinley, Swanon, Washington-Liberty School pyramid*Enjoy the holidays in this specatular home!



Available Immediately!



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



(RLNE5342145)