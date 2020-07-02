All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

5120 9Th St N.

5120 9th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5120 9th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHORT TERM ONLY: 4BR, 3BA Bungalow in North Arlington! - *SHORT-TERM LEASE ONLY - avail through 7.31.20*4BR Expanded North Arlington home in the sought after neighborhood of Bluemont*Front porch with built-in benches welcomes you to charming, updated Bungalow*Main level features gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, fresh paint & 2 bedrooms + sun-filled, Light & Bright kitchen & living room with laundry off kitchen*Mster bath suite with claw-tub stand alone tub, granite vanity & frameless glass shower*Upstairs features fresh paint, 2 additional nicely sized bedrooms, new carpets*Deck off back shaded by beautiful crepe myrtle provides privacy, overlooking a level, fenced backyard*Driveway parking*0.8 miles to Ballston metro, 5 miles to the new amazon HQ2*Easy commute to Washington, Rosslyn-Ballston business corridor, Foreign Service Institute & Army Readiness Center, Fort Myer/Henderson Hall, Pentagon, Crystal & Pentagon Cities+ Reagan Airport*Good reverse commute to Tysons & Dulles Tech Corridor*Near tons of restaurants, shops, parks, bikepath & major highways*McKinley, Swanon, Washington-Liberty School pyramid*Enjoy the holidays in this specatular home!

Available Immediately!

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5342145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 9Th St N. have any available units?
5120 9Th St N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 9Th St N. have?
Some of 5120 9Th St N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 9Th St N. currently offering any rent specials?
5120 9Th St N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 9Th St N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 9Th St N. is pet friendly.
Does 5120 9Th St N. offer parking?
Yes, 5120 9Th St N. offers parking.
Does 5120 9Th St N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 9Th St N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 9Th St N. have a pool?
No, 5120 9Th St N. does not have a pool.
Does 5120 9Th St N. have accessible units?
No, 5120 9Th St N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 9Th St N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 9Th St N. does not have units with dishwashers.

