Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest parking

3 level garaged townhouse in the heart of Arlington! Amazing location right off Columbia Pike, backing to the 4 Mile Run/W&O trails. Commuting made easy with transit by bus to Pentagon Metro or straight into DC. Did we mention the Arlington Mill Community Center across the street? Tons of parking! One-car garage with attached driveway PLUS one assigned parking spot and visitor parking. Home boasts third floor vaulted ceilings and cozy deck off eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Available April 1! What are you waiting for?