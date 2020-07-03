All apartments in Arlington
4805 27TH RD S
4805 27TH RD S

4805 27th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4805 27th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely town home with lots of updates. This home is very well maintained, has hardwood floors, crown moldings, updated bath, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting with dimmer switch. The basement is fully finished with full bath, full size washer/dryer and room for office, rec. room or play room. You'll love the open space flow of this home and the relaxing private balcony. Pet accepted with deposit. Please apply and pay the application fee of $55.00 online at Longandfoster.com. Please contact the listing agent, Mary Ann Burstein for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 27TH RD S have any available units?
4805 27TH RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 27TH RD S have?
Some of 4805 27TH RD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 27TH RD S currently offering any rent specials?
4805 27TH RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 27TH RD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 27TH RD S is pet friendly.
Does 4805 27TH RD S offer parking?
Yes, 4805 27TH RD S offers parking.
Does 4805 27TH RD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 27TH RD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 27TH RD S have a pool?
No, 4805 27TH RD S does not have a pool.
Does 4805 27TH RD S have accessible units?
No, 4805 27TH RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 27TH RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 27TH RD S has units with dishwashers.

