4805 27TH RD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this lovely town home with lots of updates. This home is very well maintained, has hardwood floors, crown moldings, updated bath, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting with dimmer switch. The basement is fully finished with full bath, full size washer/dryer and room for office, rec. room or play room. You'll love the open space flow of this home and the relaxing private balcony. Pet accepted with deposit. Please apply and pay the application fee of $55.00 online at Longandfoster.com. Please contact the listing agent, Mary Ann Burstein for any questions.