Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated unit minutes to shops and restaurants of Shirlington. Light-filled unit boasts cathedral ceilings, separate dining area connected to the outdoor balcony, spacious bedrooms, renovated kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops, updated bathroom with designer tile and vanity, and a loft perfect for an additional bedroom or office space. Tons of storage in oversized attic. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT ELECTRIC & CABLE.