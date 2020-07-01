4626 5th St S

Amenities

Cute as can be single family home located on a quiet tree lined street in the Barcroft neighborhood of Arlington Virginia. The home is just a mile from the Ballston metro station and there is a bus stop right on route 50 that takes you directly to the Rosslyn metro station! The home features off street parking and a spacious backyard great for entertaining!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 BR

- 2 bath

- Living room with wood burning fireplace

- Living room features built in shelves

- Separate dining room

- hardwood floors throughout

- Two bedroom are located on the main floor

- Whole second floor master bedroom with En-Suite and vaulted ceilings

- All bedrooms have ceiling fans

- Screened in porch

- Kitchen with gas cooking

- Fenced backyard

- Unfinished basement great for storage

- Washer and dryer

- Driveway offers 2 parking spaces

- Easy street parking

- Pets ok with $500 deposit

- Gas heating

- Landlord will supply AC units for downstairs and master bedroom

- Tenant pays utilities



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5622872)