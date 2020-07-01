4626 5th St S

4626 5th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204 Barcroft
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute as can be single family home located on a quiet tree lined street in the Barcroft neighborhood of Arlington Virginia. The home is just a mile from the Ballston metro station and there is a bus stop right on route 50 that takes you directly to the Rosslyn metro station! The home features off street parking and a spacious backyard great for entertaining!!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: - 3 BR - 2 bath - Living room with wood burning fireplace - Living room features built in shelves - Separate dining room - hardwood floors throughout - Two bedroom are located on the main floor - Whole second floor master bedroom with En-Suite and vaulted ceilings - All bedrooms have ceiling fans - Screened in porch - Kitchen with gas cooking - Fenced backyard - Unfinished basement great for storage - Washer and dryer - Driveway offers 2 parking spaces - Easy street parking - Pets ok with $500 deposit - Gas heating - Landlord will supply AC units for downstairs and master bedroom - Tenant pays utilities
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5622872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
