4615 S 28th Road, Apt B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

4615 28th Road S Arlington VA 22206

AGENTS WELCOME. Fantastic 2 level condo in a highly desired Arlington location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property nestled in a park like setting. Updates include like new flooring, and many kitchen upgrades including granite counter tops. Relax on the oversized balcony or walk to Shirlington Village shops and restaurants. Close to Public transportation, Pentagon, Washington DC, National Airport, Potomac River, and so much more.

395 S. to King Street West, Right on S. Walter Reed Dr. , Right on Wakefield, Right on 28th Rd. Unit is half way up the

hill