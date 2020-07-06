All apartments in Arlington
4615 S 28th Road, Apt B
4615 S 28th Road, Apt B

4615 28th Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

4615 28th Rd S, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
4615 28th Road S Arlington VA 22206
AGENTS WELCOME. Fantastic 2 level condo in a highly desired Arlington location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property nestled in a park like setting. Updates include like new flooring, and many kitchen upgrades including granite counter tops. Relax on the oversized balcony or walk to Shirlington Village shops and restaurants. Close to Public transportation, Pentagon, Washington DC, National Airport, Potomac River, and so much more.
395 S. to King Street West, Right on S. Walter Reed Dr. , Right on Wakefield, Right on 28th Rd. Unit is half way up the
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

