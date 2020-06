Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Spacious Arlington TH Near Ballston Metro! - Fantastic North Arlington Location, less than one mile from Ballston Metro. This home has 3 full baths. Basement can be used as a 4th bedroom with its own bathroom. Easy access to Rt 50, so close everything...restaurants, shops, Pentagon, DC.

Large Dining Room and Extra Breakfast area in kitchen. New flooring, fresh paint.

Patio and privacy fence out back.



Pets are case by case with a deposit.



