4537 28TH ROAD S

View the video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dct9M7hoQgcYou~ll find it a delight to come home to your garden patio condo in sought after Heatherlea. Offering over 1,000 square feet of living space this unit offers 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk in closet for plenty of storage. You enter onto gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors. The foyer has a coat closet to drop your things, then walk into the open floor plan including a family room with a wood burning fireplace, a well-stocked kitchen, and a bonus area that can be used as a separate dining room, or a workspace. There are sliding doors out to the covered patio that offers an additional storage room. Meticulously maintained community lawns, ample parking and outdoor community pool are among the amenities Heatherlea provides. Steps from the W&OD trail, dog park and all the Village at Shirlington has to offer~Restaurants, Shopping, Movie Theater, Signature Theater, Harris Teeter and Public Library. Easy commuting with multiple buses stopping right outside your door. Your timing is perfect to enjoy the good life!