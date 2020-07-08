All apartments in Arlington
4537 28TH ROAD S
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:49 AM

4537 28TH ROAD S

4537 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4537 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
media room
View the video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dct9M7hoQgcYou~ll find it a delight to come home to your garden patio condo in sought after Heatherlea. Offering over 1,000 square feet of living space this unit offers 2 bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk in closet for plenty of storage. You enter onto gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors. The foyer has a coat closet to drop your things, then walk into the open floor plan including a family room with a wood burning fireplace, a well-stocked kitchen, and a bonus area that can be used as a separate dining room, or a workspace. There are sliding doors out to the covered patio that offers an additional storage room. Meticulously maintained community lawns, ample parking and outdoor community pool are among the amenities Heatherlea provides. Steps from the W&OD trail, dog park and all the Village at Shirlington has to offer~Restaurants, Shopping, Movie Theater, Signature Theater, Harris Teeter and Public Library. Easy commuting with multiple buses stopping right outside your door. Your timing is perfect to enjoy the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4537 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4537 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4537 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4537 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4537 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4537 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4537 28TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4537 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4537 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.

