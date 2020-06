Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PHOTOS COMING NEXT WEEK. HOME IS IN GOOD CONDITION. GOOD SIZED ROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW GAS RANGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ALL ROOMS EXCEPT NEW CARPET IN LL FAMILY ROOM. Included in rent: Bi-annual service for HVAC. Outside of those times, the tenant must call the contracted plumbing company & pay any charges. Basic yard service including lawn mowing with exception of raking leaves and snow removal. Owner open to longer lease if needed.