4373 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

6 Month Lease Only. Great Location on Bus line to Rosslyn. Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Bath on Top Floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Extra Storage. Built in Bookcases. Large balcony. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!