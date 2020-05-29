Rent Calculator
4373 LEE HIGHWAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4373 LEE HIGHWAY
4373 Lee Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
4373 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6 Month Lease Only. Great Location on Bus line to Rosslyn. Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Bath on Top Floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Extra Storage. Built in Bookcases. Large balcony. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
4373 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 4373 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4373 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4373 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4373 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
