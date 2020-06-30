All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

4307 2ND RD N #43074

4307 2nd Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4307 2nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Cute, Clean, Comfortable AND Convenient! This is the perfect TOP LEVEL Garden-style condo to call your new home! Washer Dryer in unit! Renovated 1 BR, 1 BA condo in the heart of Arlington. Enjoy gas cooking and upgrades! Community amenities include On-Site Management, nice Gym and a Park-like setting all just minutes to Ballston Metro, shops, dining and DC! Incredibly convenient to 395, Pentagon/Crystal City, Bailey's Crossroads and Old Town! Come and take a look! Great storage space throughout and parking included! Sorry, no dogs (not allowed per the community on rentals) ~ $55.00 application fee/per person. ~ A $250.00 move in fee is required. ~ A credit check and favorable prior rental history is required. ~ A security deposit of 1 months' rent ($1,500.00) is required. ~ Tenant pays electric and gas: Currently averaging $40.00 per month, combined~ The tenant(s) must carry renter's insurance with liability coverage in order to occupy the property. ~ Lease terms considered: 12 to 24 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have any available units?
4307 2ND RD N #43074 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have?
Some of 4307 2ND RD N #43074's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 2ND RD N #43074 currently offering any rent specials?
4307 2ND RD N #43074 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 2ND RD N #43074 pet-friendly?
No, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 offer parking?
Yes, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 offers parking.
Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have a pool?
No, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 does not have a pool.
Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have accessible units?
No, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 2ND RD N #43074 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 2ND RD N #43074 does not have units with dishwashers.

