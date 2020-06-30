4307 2ND RD N #43074

Amenities
Cute, Clean, Comfortable AND Convenient! This is the perfect TOP LEVEL Garden-style condo to call your new home! Washer Dryer in unit! Renovated 1 BR, 1 BA condo in the heart of Arlington. Enjoy gas cooking and upgrades! Community amenities include On-Site Management, nice Gym and a Park-like setting all just minutes to Ballston Metro, shops, dining and DC! Incredibly convenient to 395, Pentagon/Crystal City, Bailey's Crossroads and Old Town! Come and take a look! Great storage space throughout and parking included! Sorry, no dogs (not allowed per the community on rentals) ~ $55.00 application fee/per person. ~ A $250.00 move in fee is required. ~ A credit check and favorable prior rental history is required. ~ A security deposit of 1 months' rent ($1,500.00) is required. ~ Tenant pays electric and gas: Currently averaging $40.00 per month, combined~ The tenant(s) must carry renter's insurance with liability coverage in order to occupy the property. ~ Lease terms considered: 12 to 24 months.