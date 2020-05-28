All apartments in Arlington
4220 16th Road South

Location

4220 16th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house in a cul de sac 4BD/3BA fireplace in both levels, big backyard and plenty or parking. Close proximity to parks, public transportation and shops. No cats.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

