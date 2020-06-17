4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool media room volleyball court

Gorgeous Sun-Filled Garden Level Condo!! Bicycle Commuters Dream ON the W&OD trail! Close to Shirlington shops, restaurants & entertainment! Located just off I-395. Features sunroom, cherry hardwoods, granite counters, 32" cabinets and stainless steel appliances, 2 Bdrms & 2 full baths!! Community features pool, fitness room, media room, tot lot and SHUTTLE TO METRO! Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center across the street w/soccer, handball, baseball, volleyball, exercise room & more! The property is close to W&OD bike/jog/skate trail that runs along Four Mile Run Drive! Don't miss this opportunity to live near it all!!