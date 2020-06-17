All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

4195 South Four Mile Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4195 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
media room
volleyball court
Gorgeous Sun-Filled Garden Level Condo!! Bicycle Commuters Dream ON the W&OD trail! Close to Shirlington shops, restaurants & entertainment! Located just off I-395. Features sunroom, cherry hardwoods, granite counters, 32" cabinets and stainless steel appliances, 2 Bdrms & 2 full baths!! Community features pool, fitness room, media room, tot lot and SHUTTLE TO METRO! Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center across the street w/soccer, handball, baseball, volleyball, exercise room & more! The property is close to W&OD bike/jog/skate trail that runs along Four Mile Run Drive! Don't miss this opportunity to live near it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University