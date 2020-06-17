4195 S FOUR MILE RUN DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous Sun-Filled Garden Level Condo!! Bicycle Commuters Dream ON the W&OD trail! Close to Shirlington shops, restaurants & entertainment! Located just off I-395. Features sunroom, cherry hardwoods, granite counters, 32" cabinets and stainless steel appliances, 2 Bdrms & 2 full baths!! Community features pool, fitness room, media room, tot lot and SHUTTLE TO METRO! Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center across the street w/soccer, handball, baseball, volleyball, exercise room & more! The property is close to W&OD bike/jog/skate trail that runs along Four Mile Run Drive! Don't miss this opportunity to live near it all!!