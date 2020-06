Amenities

Beautiful condo located in the heart of Arlington with only minutes away from the Capitol. This unit is all about location and no commuting with it being only a minute distance away from shopping malls, highways, metro station & other marketplace. This condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms which allows you to easily share as well. The condo has been well kept and everything inside is in great condition. Available staring July 1st.