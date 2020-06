Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

4179 South Four Mile Run DR Unit 403 Available 07/01/20 WEST VILLAGE OF SHIRLINGTON COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL TOP FLOOR APARTMENT HOME THAT IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT!!!



UPGRADED CABINETRY AND GRANITE CABINETS ALONG WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING, ISLAND OVERLOOKING LIVING AREA MAKE UP THE WONDERFUL KITCHEN!!!



LIVING AREA WITH SUN ROOM ADDITION AND SEPARATE DINING AREA ALL WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS ADD TO THE WONDERFUL LIVING AREA!!!



THERE ARE TWO BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS, WASHER DRYER, PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE, BUILT IN CABINTRY IN THE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET AND MORE MAKE THIS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED AND EXCELLENT COMMUNITY AMENITIES AT WEST VILLAGE OF SHIRLINGTON!!!



(RLNE5839711)