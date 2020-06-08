416 ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Great indoor and outdoor space! Amazing location, near commuter routes, 10 min. drive to Ballston Metro. Newer kitchen & baths. 1808 SF. Remodeled in last few yrs-appliances, HDWD floors, kitchen & baths. SGD from DR to private backyard. Newer lower level bedroom & bath (2018)! Walk up from LL. Backs to trees & creek, near W&OD trail, 4 Mile Run & Luber Run Amphetheater. Near restaurants and shopping, Rt 50. Off-street parking. Shed, brick patio, fenced yard. Driveway for off-street parking.