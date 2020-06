Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Close to Ballston Metro with gleaming refinished hardwood floors throughout. This home is situated close to everything. Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in a friendly neighborhood close to DC, Rt 50, National Landing & all of North Arlington, yet is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac 2 blocks to Lubber Run Park! Ballston Metro is only 1 mile away! Walk to the brand new Ballston Quarter with all its amazing offerings, new restaurants, and shopping opening all the time!! No pets.