4121 36TH ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym basketball court clubhouse

Best court in Fairlington fronts to one of the largest open areas in the community! Used as a 2 bedroom this gorgeous 1400 sf Edgewood model townhouse located in Historic Fairlington,...Community features the Fairlington Community Center with its soccer field, basketball court and outdoor exercise equipment... Fairlington's own FARMER'S MARKET...located, close to major commuting routes, Pentagon, Airport, Washington. D.C. and vibrant Shirlington~. WELCOME HOME. No Pets No Smokers No Exceptions. Call with questions.