All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3908 13TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3908 13TH STREET S
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

3908 13TH STREET S

3908 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3908 13th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Military Discount!! $200 off 1st month's rent if moved in on or before March 1st** Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod located on a quiet street in the desirable Douglas Park neighborhood of Arlington. The home features 4 generous bedrooms, & 2 full bathrooms; updated kitchen with combined dining, living, & gleaming hardwoods throughout. The bright and airy great room features vaulted ceilings with 4 skylights that provide abundant natural light. Enjoy entertaining from your choice of two decks; one at the front entry, & a larger rear deck with access to your private backyard. You'll find plenty of parking on the paved driveway, with extra parking on the street. The home also features a walk out basement with room for recreation, workshop & storage. Conveniently located across the street from Randolph Elementary. Short commute to DC, the Pentagon, & Alexandria, with easy access to I-395. This home is ready for you to enjoy...Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 13TH STREET S have any available units?
3908 13TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 13TH STREET S have?
Some of 3908 13TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 13TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3908 13TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 13TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3908 13TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3908 13TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3908 13TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3908 13TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 13TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 13TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3908 13TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3908 13TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3908 13TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 13TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 13TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University