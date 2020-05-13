3908 13TH STREET S

Amenities

**Military Discount!! $200 off 1st month's rent if moved in on or before March 1st** Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod located on a quiet street in the desirable Douglas Park neighborhood of Arlington. The home features 4 generous bedrooms, & 2 full bathrooms; updated kitchen with combined dining, living, & gleaming hardwoods throughout. The bright and airy great room features vaulted ceilings with 4 skylights that provide abundant natural light. Enjoy entertaining from your choice of two decks; one at the front entry, & a larger rear deck with access to your private backyard. You'll find plenty of parking on the paved driveway, with extra parking on the street. The home also features a walk out basement with room for recreation, workshop & storage. Conveniently located across the street from Randolph Elementary. Short commute to DC, the Pentagon, & Alexandria, with easy access to I-395. This home is ready for you to enjoy...Welcome Home!