Arlington, VA
3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD

3812 North Ridgeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3812 North Ridgeview Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for occupancy starting 7/10/2020! Location, Location, Location! Spacious, light filled 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom bi-level home in Arlingwood on cul-de-sac. Spacious living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. The lower level boasts a huge rec room with fireplace, a den that leads out to the rear patio, a large laundry room, and a full bath with shower. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3195) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have any available units?
3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
