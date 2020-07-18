3812 N RIDGEVIEW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for occupancy starting 7/10/2020! Location, Location, Location! Spacious, light filled 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom bi-level home in Arlingwood on cul-de-sac. Spacious living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. The lower level boasts a huge rec room with fireplace, a den that leads out to the rear patio, a large laundry room, and a full bath with shower. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3195) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.