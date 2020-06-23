All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3800 Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3800 Lofts
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

3800 Lofts

3800 Lee Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3800 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Commuter's dream - metro/bus/bike/fly. About one mile to 3 different Metro stations (Clarendon, VA Square, Ballston). Bus stop out front. Custis trail a few blocks awar. Airport 10 minute drive. Spacious corner unit with unobstructed eastern exposure provides tons of natural light through FIFTEEN floor to ceiling windows. Watch the sunrise over Rosslyn while you eat breakfast. At 1,333 sq ft, this unit is one of the larger one-level floor plans in the building. Great for entertaining! Big and bright master bedroom with beautiful stone tile en suite and custom Hunter Douglas window treatments. Large 2nd bedroom with custom Elfa storage system. Two full parking spaces and massive storage unit. Visitor parking in back and ample street parking along Oakland and Pollard. Pet friendly building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Lofts have any available units?
3800 Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Lofts have?
Some of 3800 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Lofts does offer parking.
Does 3800 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Lofts have a pool?
No, 3800 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, 3800 Lofts has accessible units.
Does 3800 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University