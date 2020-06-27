3512 3RD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upscale Ashton Heights brick home w/ a wonderful three story addition. This home is MUCH bigger than it appears. You will love the spacious gourmet Kitchen with a center island and 2nd sink, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wine cooler and plenty of cherry cabinets. The Kitchen opens to both the Family Room and a 2nd informal dining area. The separate formal Dining Room opens to the Living Room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. Don't miss the bonus Sunroom with a rooftop terrace. The upper level feature four Bedrooms and three full Bathrooms. The oversized Master Bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, gas fireplace, rear deck, and a luxurious attached Bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. On the top floor is a Movie/game room to fulfill all of your entertainment needs.. The backyard is fully fenced and has a large wood deck (recently refinished).Pets are welcome. Walk to Va Square or Clarendon metro. Two incomes max to qualify.