Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

3512 3RD STREET N

3512 3rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3512 3rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upscale Ashton Heights brick home w/ a wonderful three story addition. This home is MUCH bigger than it appears. You will love the spacious gourmet Kitchen with a center island and 2nd sink, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wine cooler and plenty of cherry cabinets. The Kitchen opens to both the Family Room and a 2nd informal dining area. The separate formal Dining Room opens to the Living Room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. Don't miss the bonus Sunroom with a rooftop terrace. The upper level feature four Bedrooms and three full Bathrooms. The oversized Master Bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet, gas fireplace, rear deck, and a luxurious attached Bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. On the top floor is a Movie/game room to fulfill all of your entertainment needs.. The backyard is fully fenced and has a large wood deck (recently refinished).Pets are welcome. Walk to Va Square or Clarendon metro. Two incomes max to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 3RD STREET N have any available units?
3512 3RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 3RD STREET N have?
Some of 3512 3RD STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 3RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3512 3RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 3RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 3RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3512 3RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3512 3RD STREET N offers parking.
Does 3512 3RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 3RD STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 3RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 3512 3RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3512 3RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3512 3RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 3RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 3RD STREET N has units with dishwashers.
