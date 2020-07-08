3414 S UTAH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

MOVE-IN JULY 1!! Fantastic full-sized (this is the larger of the 2 Clarendon models), 4-level Clarendon PLUS FINISHED ATTIC available for rent in the sought-after Fairlington Arbor Community. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout this historic home. Large living room, dining room and beautifully renovated open kitchen on main level. Enjoy dining al-fresco on your own spacious & private patio! Plenty of room for dining table and outdoor living space. Upper-level has spacious master bedroom, additional bedroom and full bath. Lower level with, family room, wall-mounted flat screen TV, den and laundry and renovated full bathroom. The best part is this home includes additional living space in the partially-finished attic. This is the perfect space to create your own home office.In addition, enjoy the spacious open common area in the front of the home and assigned off-street parking. There is also ample street parking for additional vehicles.You can't beat the Fairlington Arbor location - just steps to the community pool (baby pool, grill, ping pong table), tennis courts, tot lot, Fairlington Community Center (farmer's market, soft play room, party rooms, brand new playground, track, soccer field, Arlington County community classes and more! Short stroll to Shirlington Village, where you can enjoy the theater, library, Harris Teeter grocery store & endless restaurant options! Less than a half mile to Bradlee Shopping Center (Orange Theory fitness , Fresh Market, Rite Aid, Starbucks & the new Safeway!) and short bike or car ride to Old Town Alexandria. Approximately 5 miles to Washington, DC and Reagan National Airport and 4 miles to the Pentagon metro station (metro bus available).