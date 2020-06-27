3227 20TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym internet access

Charming Cape Cod with 4bedrooms, 3 full baths, close to everything Cherrydale has to offer, coffee shops, groceries, and the Italian Store. The home features include a large walk-out living space/den in basement, currently used as an Au Pair apartment, a gourmet kitchen w/butler~s pantry, and original hardwood floors on main level, laminate flooring on 2nd level and basement. A huge upper level MBR with sitting area and nook/office and a fully fenced yard make this the complete rental package. Added bonus: A large Trek deck off kitchen and family room. Also included is a two story workshop in the back yard which is great for storage or exercise room. Additional storage area for yard equipment and bikes on side of house. In addition to the walk-out living area, the basement offers plenty of built-in storage as well as Samsung washer/dryer, crafts area/office and play area. Kitchen includes cherry cabinets, black granite countertops, hand-made tile back splash, under cabinet LED lighting, stainless appliances, new Samsung gas range/stove, Bosch dishwasher, Kenmore fridge. On demand gas water heater/boiler for radiant heat on main level, water treatment system for hard water and impurities, new air handler for heat pump/AC, wireless security system on doors, windows plus motions detectors, smart lock on front door, sprinkler system with Rachio WiFi controls. Home is on quiet cul-de-sac 50 yards from the Nelly Custis trail and two blocks from Lee Highway and exit 72 off I-66. Convenient to bus routes on Lee Highway (29). More pictures coming!