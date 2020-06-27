All apartments in Arlington
3227 20TH ROAD N

3227 20th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

3227 20th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
internet access
Charming Cape Cod with 4bedrooms, 3 full baths, close to everything Cherrydale has to offer, coffee shops, groceries, and the Italian Store. The home features include a large walk-out living space/den in basement, currently used as an Au Pair apartment, a gourmet kitchen w/butler~s pantry, and original hardwood floors on main level, laminate flooring on 2nd level and basement. A huge upper level MBR with sitting area and nook/office and a fully fenced yard make this the complete rental package. Added bonus: A large Trek deck off kitchen and family room. Also included is a two story workshop in the back yard which is great for storage or exercise room. Additional storage area for yard equipment and bikes on side of house. In addition to the walk-out living area, the basement offers plenty of built-in storage as well as Samsung washer/dryer, crafts area/office and play area. Kitchen includes cherry cabinets, black granite countertops, hand-made tile back splash, under cabinet LED lighting, stainless appliances, new Samsung gas range/stove, Bosch dishwasher, Kenmore fridge. On demand gas water heater/boiler for radiant heat on main level, water treatment system for hard water and impurities, new air handler for heat pump/AC, wireless security system on doors, windows plus motions detectors, smart lock on front door, sprinkler system with Rachio WiFi controls. Home is on quiet cul-de-sac 50 yards from the Nelly Custis trail and two blocks from Lee Highway and exit 72 off I-66. Convenient to bus routes on Lee Highway (29). More pictures coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 20TH ROAD N have any available units?
3227 20TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 20TH ROAD N have?
Some of 3227 20TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 20TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
3227 20TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 20TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 3227 20TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3227 20TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 3227 20TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 3227 20TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3227 20TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 20TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 3227 20TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 3227 20TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 3227 20TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 20TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 20TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
