3100 9th Street N, Unit#9

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking

Unit Description: Large beautifully appointed top floor unit - be the first to live in this newly renovated home. New kitchen, modern appliances, hardwood floors, new HVAC system, new windows (offering plenty of natural light), designer bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer.



Call for your private tour! See below link for a virtual tour of the unit.



https://vimeo.com/404359366?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=28749



Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and water/sewer. Sorry, no pets.

Property Details: Boutique apartment community located in Arlington, VA (heart of Clarendon). The property is uniquely located in a quiet residential neighborhood only steps away from Clarendon town center and Metro. The building has 11 units renovated in 2020 with a classic-contemporary vibe, parking is available (please inquire), the property has also has a fitness center. Be the first to live in these newly renovated units!



Each unit has it's own washer/dryer, hardwood floors, designer kitchen, beautifully designed bathroom, new double pane windows (offering plenty of natural light), new heating/cooling systems, plenty of USB charging ports, and entertainment centers.