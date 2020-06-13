3100 9th Street N, Unit#9

Amenities
Unit Description: Large beautifully appointed top floor unit - be the first to live in this newly renovated home. New kitchen, modern appliances, hardwood floors, new HVAC system, new windows (offering plenty of natural light), designer bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer.
Call for your private tour! See below link for a virtual tour of the unit.
https://vimeo.com/404359366?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=28749
Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and water/sewer. Sorry, no pets.
Property Details: Boutique apartment community located in Arlington, VA (heart of Clarendon). The property is uniquely located in a quiet residential neighborhood only steps away from Clarendon town center and Metro. The building has 11 units renovated in 2020 with a classic-contemporary vibe, parking is available (please inquire), the property has also has a fitness center. Be the first to live in these newly renovated units!
Each unit has it's own washer/dryer, hardwood floors, designer kitchen, beautifully designed bathroom, new double pane windows (offering plenty of natural light), new heating/cooling systems, plenty of USB charging ports, and entertainment centers.