Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

3100 9th Street N, Unit#9

3100 9th Rd N · (703) 994-5367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
Unit Description: Large beautifully appointed top floor unit - be the first to live in this newly renovated home. New kitchen, modern appliances, hardwood floors, new HVAC system, new windows (offering plenty of natural light), designer bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer.

Call for your private tour! See below link for a virtual tour of the unit.

https://vimeo.com/404359366?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=28749

Tenants pay cooking gas, electric and water/sewer. Sorry, no pets.
Property Details: Boutique apartment community located in Arlington, VA (heart of Clarendon). The property is uniquely located in a quiet residential neighborhood only steps away from Clarendon town center and Metro. The building has 11 units renovated in 2020 with a classic-contemporary vibe, parking is available (please inquire), the property has also has a fitness center. Be the first to live in these newly renovated units!

Each unit has it's own washer/dryer, hardwood floors, designer kitchen, beautifully designed bathroom, new double pane windows (offering plenty of natural light), new heating/cooling systems, plenty of USB charging ports, and entertainment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have any available units?
3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have?
Some of 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 does offer parking.
Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have a pool?
No, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have accessible units?
No, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 9th Street N, Unit#9 does not have units with dishwashers.
