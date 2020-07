Amenities

3 finished levels(close to 2000 sq f)8000 sf fenced yard, very well maintained , granite counters, cherry floors, SS appliances, new kitchen cabinets. available July 1. no pets allowed. 3 bed, 3 and 1/2 bath, detached 1 car garage. More pictures and virtual tour videos will be uploaded soon. Tenant occupied. Showings are for serious inquiries only.