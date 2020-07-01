3021 4TH STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

3 BR, 1.5 BA Cape Cod home 3/4 mile to Clarendon Metro Station. New paint! Hardwood floors just refinished! Ready for move in! Just blocks away from all that Clarendon has to offer. Pet friendly. . Hardwood floors on main level, living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large fenced rear yard with brick patio. hardwood floor throughout upper level. 3/4 mile to the Clarendon Metro Station.The closest grocery stores are European Foods Import Export Inc., Streets Market and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Mocha Cafe and Pastry, TJ parking lot and Detour Coffee. Nearby restaurants include El Charrito Caminante, Troy's Italian kitchen and Sibarita Restaurant. Near Lyon Park, Henry Clay Park and Gum Ball Park. Available 12/1/2019