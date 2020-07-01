All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

3021 4TH STREET N

3021 4th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3021 4th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
3 BR, 1.5 BA Cape Cod home 3/4 mile to Clarendon Metro Station. New paint! Hardwood floors just refinished! Ready for move in! Just blocks away from all that Clarendon has to offer. Pet friendly. . Hardwood floors on main level, living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large fenced rear yard with brick patio. hardwood floor throughout upper level. 3/4 mile to the Clarendon Metro Station.The closest grocery stores are European Foods Import Export Inc., Streets Market and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Mocha Cafe and Pastry, TJ parking lot and Detour Coffee. Nearby restaurants include El Charrito Caminante, Troy's Italian kitchen and Sibarita Restaurant. Near Lyon Park, Henry Clay Park and Gum Ball Park. Available 12/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 4TH STREET N have any available units?
3021 4TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 4TH STREET N have?
Some of 3021 4TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 4TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3021 4TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 4TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 4TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3021 4TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3021 4TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3021 4TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 4TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 4TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3021 4TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3021 4TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3021 4TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 4TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 4TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

