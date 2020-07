Amenities

3 BED 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN ARLINGTON RIDGE. Beautifully updated townhouse in the sought after Arlington Ridge neighborhood. Minutes to Crystal City, Pentagon City, the Pentagon and D.C. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms on 3 levels. Underground garage with 2 private garage spaces. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and massive walk in closet. Master bathroom has jetted tub. Majority of house just updated. This townhouse is move in ready!