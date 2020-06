Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

2BR 1BA townhome nestled in ideally situated Arlington Court. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwoods floors throughout. Fenced in patio with storage. Convenient location to Walter Reed Community Center, public transport along Glebe Rd, and an array of businesses on Columbia Pike and in nearby Shirlington. Tenant responsible for Cable/internet, rent includes water, electricity and gas.