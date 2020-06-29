2910 S 16TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 5/11/2020! Dynamite location! Huge fenced rear yard with deck and brick patio. Arlington County park across the street. 2 bedrooms / 1 bath. Hardwood floors on main level. Fireplace for decorative purpose only. Plenty of storage area in unfinished basement. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.