Available 5/11/2020! Dynamite location! Huge fenced rear yard with deck and brick patio. Arlington County park across the street. 2 bedrooms / 1 bath. Hardwood floors on main level. Fireplace for decorative purpose only. Plenty of storage area in unfinished basement. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2095) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET have any available units?
2910 S 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 S 16TH STREET have?
Some of 2910 S 16TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 S 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2910 S 16TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 S 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 S 16TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2910 S 16TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 S 16TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2910 S 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2910 S 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 S 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 S 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.