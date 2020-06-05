All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2908 13TH RD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2908 13TH RD S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

2908 13TH RD S

2908 13th Road South · (301) 503-5036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2908 13th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Upgraded and sunny 1 BR, 1FB unit with its own gated private patio, gorgeous hdwd flrs throughout and just a couple of blocks from shops,restaurants,bus stop.Secure caged basement storage&unassigned permit pkg in adjacent lot included in rent. Community has its own pool,fitness center,sauna,clubhouse,grills!Tennis cts&more picnic areas behind development.Close to metro and Columbia Pike corridor.All utilities included but electric.All recreation,pool, fitness ctr fees included in rent. $35/adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 13TH RD S have any available units?
2908 13TH RD S has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 13TH RD S have?
Some of 2908 13TH RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 13TH RD S currently offering any rent specials?
2908 13TH RD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 13TH RD S pet-friendly?
No, 2908 13TH RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2908 13TH RD S offer parking?
No, 2908 13TH RD S does not offer parking.
Does 2908 13TH RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 13TH RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 13TH RD S have a pool?
Yes, 2908 13TH RD S has a pool.
Does 2908 13TH RD S have accessible units?
No, 2908 13TH RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 13TH RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 13TH RD S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2908 13TH RD S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity