hayfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
264 Apartments for rent in Hayfield, VA
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2064 sqft
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows.
Results within 1 mile of Hayfield
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6004 JOUST LANE
6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1095 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1487 sqft
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5203 MARTINIQUE LANE
5203 Martinique Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1332 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7029 ASHLEIGH MANOR COURT
7029 Ashleigh Manor Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2532 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2FB & 2HB END-UNIT GAR TOWNHOME...GORGEOUS WOOD FLRS ON MAINLVL..UPDATED KIT W/ GRANITE, ADDITIONAL CABINETS & SS APPL....FAM RM W/ FP & W/O TOSUNDECK..SEP DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ UPGRADED BATH W/ SEP TUB &SHOWER..
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6591 MCKENNA WAY
6591 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
GREAT RENTAL**SPACIOUS 3/4 BEDROOM TH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE**BACKS TO GREENDALE GOLF COURSE & FRONTS TO TREES**3 STORY BUMP OUT ALLOWS FOR LARGE MASTER BATH & MAIN LEVEL SUN ROOM**4TH BEDROOM IS IN LOWER LEVEL - NO BATH**INC ALL KINGSTOWNE
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5335 BUXTON COURT
5335 Buxton Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1696 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED**NEWER BATHROOM, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS**SPACIOUS 4 LVL TH W/ LARGE ROOMS & LOFT OVER MASTER SUITE**2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & 3.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging path. Min.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1820 sqft
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
