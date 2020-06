Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Wonderful location. Top floor corner unit with lots of light, and windows on three sides. East-south exposure with exceptional view from balcony. Braddock model w/pull down stair to large floored attic storage area. Washer/dryer in unit. A great community for jogging, walking, biking, tennis, swimming, and socializing. Minutes to Crystal City, Pentagon, Alexandria, DC, and vibrant Shirlington. Easy access to 395 and major transportation. No pets or smokers.